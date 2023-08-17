Aiken County schools step up security with weapon checks, more

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a brawl at Aiken High School, security is being stepped up for that campus and others in the county.

And it’s not just in Aiken County.

Schools across the CSRA are taking a number of steps amid an outbreak of violence at the start of the school year. In addition to the Aiken High fight , there have been ones at Burke County High and Butler High , plus a shooting at Josey High .

The Aiken County Board of Education held a special called meeting Tuesday to look at ways to strengthen security after the Aug. 3 brawl injured at least one student at Aiken High.

Students at middle and high schools throughout Aiken County can now expect regular use of weapons detection units, plus there will be weapons screening of visitors at elementary schools.

Weapons checks at middle and high schools will be unannounced and may take place at an entrance, during a class change, class period or other location.

“The consequences for bringing contraband, a weapon, or item that resembles a weapon on a school campus are significant,” Aiken County Public Schools said in a statement. “Students are strongly encouraged to review the Student Code of Conduct and expectations for maintaining safe and secure learning environments.”

Middle and high school students shouldn’t bring stainless steel water bottles, metal utensils from home or scissors to school.

That’s a strong suggestion right now, but will become mandatory after students return from fall break in mid-October.

Alternatives to notebooks with metal binders are being explored.

Additional safeguards at Aiken High will include:

One more school resource officer on campus each day.

Fencing to secure the campus.

A third lunch period, so fewer students will be in the cafeteria at one time.

Higher staff-to-student ratios in common spaces.

In addition, “partnerships are also being explored to further educate students on dangerous activities while encouraging positive engagement through faith- and/or community-based supports,” the district said.

Meanwhile, the district is continuing its “clear bag” policy at sports events .

Spectators can bring in a clear tote bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches and/or a plastic zipper bag no bigger than a gallon, as well as a small clutch no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches and seat cushions 16 inches or smaller.

