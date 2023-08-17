Adult accused of agitating students during Butler High brawl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As students brawled in the hallway earlier this week at Butler High School, an adult was agitating them, leading to her arrest, according to authorities.

The fight broke out Tuesday morning during the transition from breakfast to class inside the school at 2011 Lumpkin Road.

As it was happening around 8:30 a.m., Nicole Diane Lee, 38, entered the school without proper authorization and began walking the hallways, according to an arrest warrant. She used abusive and threatening language, “resulting in agitating students during an ongoing disturbance,” according to the arrest warrant.

She was arrested on a misdemeanor offense of disrupting public school, according to Richmond County jail records.

She was no longer in the jail Thursday.

The school district said several students were arrested as a result of the brawl, one of several violent incidents at schools across the CSRA just days into the new school year.

Among those incidents, a student was injured Wednesday in a shooting at Josey High School in Augusta , plus there have been large fights at Burke County and Aiken high schools.

