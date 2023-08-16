Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Use SOS by satellite on the iPhone 14

It is available only on the iPhone 14, running iOS 16.1 or later.
It is available only on the iPhone 14, running iOS 16.1 or later.(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An iPhone feature introduced last fall has proven to not only have the ability to save lives but has helped rescue people who need help.

It’s called SOS by satellite and is available only on the iPhone 14, running iOS 16.1 or later.

There are several ways to contact 911 from a smartphone, such as tapping a button for “Emergency” on a locked phone, or repeatedly pressing the side buttons.

But those only work if you are in the range of a cellular tower or on WiFi. SOS by satellite is for when there are no cell towers around, or they are all down.

Here’s how to set it up ahead of time: You’ll see it at the bottom of the page in the settings for Emergency SOS. You won’t have to turn it on, but you should take a few important steps, which we’ll get to in a minute.

MORE | What the Tech: Facebook trick to see more posts from friends

If you ever try to call 911 and the call doesn’t go through, the iPhone 14 will start a satellite connection to contact emergency services.

Apple has a demo on that page that you can try. Make sure you are in a clear view of the sky. Since it is connecting to satellite hundreds of miles away, the phone will need to be in the open and not under any trees.

You will be asked to give the phone’s compass permission to see your exact location.

If you don’t have the compass app on your phone, you should download Apple’s version in the app store. Go into settings for location services, find “compass” and give it permission for your location when trying to share.

The phone will search the skies for a satellite and make the connection to a 911 call center.

MORE | What the Tech: How Taste app can help you find a movie to watch

You’ll receive text messages asking for what happened, and an approximate location.

If someone is injured, text messages will offer help on how to treat them until help arrives. In addition to sending location information and details to first responders, Apple’s emergency service automatically sends text messages to your emergency contacts, notifying them you have called for help.

If you share your location with them in Apple’s Find My app, they’ll also receive that information.

This only works if you’ve set up emergency contacts. To do that, go into the health app, choose settings, and medical ID.

MORE | What the Tech: How pet gadgets can keep your animal entertained

Add emergency contacts and their phone numbers. While you’re at it, enter any medical conditions and medications. This helps responders quickly gather essential information if they’re unable to respond.

If one of your emergency contacts does not have an iPhone, they’ll receive information you’ve called for help via a text message. This only works on iPhone 14 and future iPhones, and iOS 16 and future updates.

If you haven’t already done it set up your emergency contacts in settings. That way if something happens to you and you need help, you can notify your family and friends with just a tap on the screen.

Note if you try the demo, it may take between 15 seconds and a minute for the messages to go through since you’re communicating with a satellite 500 or so miles away from Earth.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended
Aiken County Coroner's Office
Deputy coroner stole meds from the dead in Aiken County, authorities believe
Jean Stuchell Leone
Deputies continue search for missing man; woman found
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme
Preparations begins for Fort Gordon name change
Augusta prepares for Fort Gordon name change with new road signs

Latest News

Student injured in shooting at Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Josey High student injured in shooting inside school, sheriff says
Elvis celebration
Columbia County woman hosts celebration of life for Elvis
A student was injured in a shooting, the latest escalation in a violent start to the school year.
Josey High School shooting: What we know
Sheriff Roundtree speaks on T.W. Josey High School shooting