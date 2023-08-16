‘We need power’: Why electric bills are going up due to Vogtle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have noticed a jump in your electric bill recently.

The weather and higher fuel costs definitely play a role, but more hikes are ahead to pay for the expansion of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro.

Plant Vogtle’s new Unit 3 is now operating , and Unit 4 is expected to come online soon. Units 1 and 2 have been operating for decades, but the addition of the new units is years late and billions over budget .

Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols stands by the decision to expand Vogtle. With major growth comes major needs and one of those needs is electricity.

“We need power,” he said.

“If you take just five companies that have recently come to Georgia, they will take the equivalent of the entire reactor that just came online and we have got many more coming,: he said. “You can’t have other plants close and get worn out and retire without replacing it with something and Plant Vogtle is just that carbon-free replacement.”

Echols says it’s a necessary part of maintaining power for Georgia.

Earlier this year, the commission approved Georgia Power to increase the electric bills by 12%.

That went into effect in June.

“To plan for Georgia and to be able to put the costs into rates in a reasonable way, of course when you build things your cost will go up, bills will go up, we can’t help that. Toilet paper has gone up, cars have gone up, eggs have gone up - things rise in price. But the Public Services Commission’s job is to make sure everything is ready for Georgia’s future,” Echols said.

Although this may be a few years and much over budget, this is the newest fully nuclear power plant constructed in recent history.

The unit is expected to serve half a million households and businesses with an estimated life of 60-80 years. The commissioner says he’s thankful for everyone’s patience.

“I look at all the power that we need now, and I am really glad that we have kept at this and finished this project,” Echols said.

When Unit 4 goes online, there will be another $5 rate hike.

The Southern Environmental Law Center estimates that just this year alone, the average ratepayer’s bill has increased $24 a month. They estimate that the average ratepayer’s bill could be up to $48 more in the next two years.

Bob Sherrier, a staff attorney at the center, said raising rates puts an unfair burden on ratepayers.

“For the average Georgian, this means less money they have to pay for food and groceries. In the summertime, power bill goes up. Plant Vogtle is adding to those, and for people on the margins, this is a substantial hit,” said Sherrier.

Now that Unit 3 is fully online, here's a look at local nuclear power plant.

If the news of rate hikes to pay for Plant Vogtle is too much to bear, consider some of these money-saving tips to help save money as the weather heats up:

Think thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78 in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. If you’re going to be away from home for a long period of time, set your thermostat even higher, or turn it off completely.

Insulate – An attic insulation of R-30 will help achieve lower heating and cooling bills.

Seal ductwork – Leaky ductwork often accounts for 10-30% of total heating and cooling costs

Use your fans – A ceiling fan costs only about $1.50 a month to operate and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat.

Clear air vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and return-air registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

Trim plants and change filters – To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters and trim plants around your outside units.

Caulk and strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use.

Use blinds and curtains – Cover sun-facing windows with blinds or curtains to help limit direct sunlight and heat from entering your home.

Use double pane/storm windows – They provide additional insulation.

Unplug certain electronics – Electronics account for 5 percent to 10 percent of household electricity use. Save up to $100 a year by either using an advanced power strip or unplugging electronics when not in use.

HVAC system tune-up – Hire a technician to ensure your HVAC equipment is working properly and schedule an equipment tune-up if necessary.

Lighting – Customers can replace their incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs to use 90% less energy. Each bulb can save an average of $80 in electricity costs over its lifetime.

Recycle your refrigerator – By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. By recycling an old refrigerator through Georgia Power’s program, customers can earn $35 and have their old refrigerator picked up for free. Visit By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. By recycling an old refrigerator through Georgia Power’s program, customers can earn $35 and have their old refrigerator picked up for free. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Refrigerator to learn more.

Conduct a free, online energy checkup – Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started.

Home Energy Improvement Program – The program helps customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements.

Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program – The program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at The program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HEEAP

The next increase is to offset the cost of the Plant Vogtle.

