Students, parents ‘terrified’ after Josey High shooting

By Nick Viland
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was shot in the finger and was sent to the hospital after a shooting at Josey High School on Wednesday morning.

As of right now, authorities are still currently looking for the suspect.

We spoke with both parents and students on the scene.

Students evacuated the school, walking in a single-file line to the football field to get picked up when it was all clear.

Samaria Stallings is in 10th grade and says her teacher being calm is what made this situation a little less scary.

“I want to say thanks to my teacher because she made sure she was calm and collected and told us to be quiet, she was here for us,” said Stallings. “The police on the other end you didn’t really feel safe because they immediately came in with big guns and of course you’re terrified, ‘Put your hands up,’ like we did something. It was just crazy.”

She also told us that the superintendent confirmed within the hour there are no metal detectors in the school.

For now, Stallings also says she needs to rest and recover from what happened and will most likely take the rest of the week off from school.

Jasmine Burley says it took an hour and a half to find her niece and nephew.

She says there was confusion with the evacuation, being told they went to the football stadium and then into the gym.

MORE | Attempted murder, robbery suspect arrested in Aiken

After all of the stress of waiting for so long she says she was finally reunited with them.

“I was relieved because the whole time I’m crying. I was distraught. But after seeing him, I was relieved. We laughed, we smiled. Check them for any injuries, scrapes because my niece did fall. She hurt herself as well trying to get out. We just left and went and got something to eat, snacks from the store. They’re at home now. They probably won’t be going to school for the next at least two days or so until they feel more comfortable,” said Burley.

Wednesday’s shooting came just a day after a large fight broke out at Butler High School during the transition to class after breakfast and resulted in several arrests.

High schools in Augusta just started the academic year last week. At some other districts in the region where school started earlier, there was violence in the first days, as well.

