Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Sheriff: Trump, allies indicted in Georgia election probe expected to be booked in Fulton Jail

Fulton County Jail
Fulton County Jail(CBS46)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All 19 people — including Former President Donald Trump — named in a Fulton County indictment that charges them with attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election are all expected to be booked into the Fulton County Jail, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said that based on guidance from the district attorney’s office and presiding judge, all 19 are expected to be booked at the Rice Street facility.

READ: Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictment against Donald Trump

In early August, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said Trump would be booked and photographed at Fulton County if indicted.

The sheriff’s office said in Fulton County, the booking process and arraignment and appearance process in criminal cases are two separate things and some arraignments and appearances can be virtual.

The sheriff’s office also said defendants can turn themselves in at any time because the jail is open 24/7.

The Fulton County Jail has come under intense scrutiny over the last several months because of its allegedly deplorable conditions. It is also the target of a U.S. Department of Justice civil investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the one lane of Pryor Street near the Fulton County Courthouse has opened again for vehicle traffic. The road was closed ahead of the indictment being announced.

Atlanta News First is committed to bringing you the most extensive, fair and balanced coverage of former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment in Fulton County.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended
From left: Elizabeth Thompson and Andrew Dawson
Suspect gets not-guilty verdict in Augusta 82-year-old’s killing
Cody Wooten
Suspect in slaying case discovered dead in Windsor
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
Aiken County Coroner's Office
Deputy coroner stole meds from the dead in Aiken County, authorities believe

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to...
Here’s when Trump, his allies must surrender by in Fulton County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Former President Donald Trump, right.
Gov. Kemp responds to Trump’s new claim of election fraud after Fulton County indictment
Scott McAfee
Who is Scott McAfee, the judge assigned to oversee Trump case in Georgia?
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he...
Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictment against Donald Trump