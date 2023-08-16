Submit Photos/Videos
Police block roadway as incident reported near Josey High School

By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Witnesses report a large police presence Wednesday morning near Josey High School.

Police were blocking off 15th Street nearby, News 12 confirmed. An ambulance was spotted, as well.

MORE | Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended

A Richmond County School System spokeswoman said she didn’t have information about any incident at the school, 1701 15th St.

The report came just a day after a large fight at Butler High School.

The fight broke out during the transition to class after breakfast and resulted in several arrests.

High schools in Augusta just started the academic year last week. At some other districts in the region where school started earlier, there was violence in the first days, as well.

On Aug. 3, a midday brawl broke out at Aiken High School, leading to several arrests and at least one student injury.

That happened days after a series of similar fights at Burke County High School.

More problems at Richmond County schools

There have already been other incidents this school year at other Richmond County campuses. Among them:

  • On Friday, a student saw a knife fall out of a student’s clothing at the Reaching Potential Through Manufacturing campus at 2920 Mike Padgett Highway. School district police were notified and the incident was being addressed by the code of student conduct and discipline.
  • Also on Friday, a student threatened to cause harm to a teacher and class at Barton Chapel Elementary School. The incident will be addressed by district police and the code of conduct.

