Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors

(WIBW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A joint operation Wednesday led to the execution of six search warrants at North Augusta massage parlors, according to officials.

MORE | Can you identify this Augusta armed robbery suspect?

The joint operation included South Carolina Law Enforcement, Homeland Security, North Augusta Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

According to North Augusta Public Safety, SLED will release more information Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured in shooting at Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Josey High shooting: Student injured, shooter at-large
Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended
Aiken County Coroner's Office
Deputy coroner stole meds from the dead in Aiken County, authorities believe
Preparations begins for Fort Gordon name change
Augusta prepares for Fort Gordon name change with new road signs
Jean Stuchell Leone
Deputies continue search for missing man; woman found

Latest News

Emotions high as parents pick up students after shooting
Josey community asked to help keep kids safe
What the Tech: Use SOS by satellite on the iPhone 14
Columbia County woman hosts celebration of life for Elvis