Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A joint operation Wednesday led to the execution of six search warrants at North Augusta massage parlors, according to officials.

The joint operation included South Carolina Law Enforcement, Homeland Security, North Augusta Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

According to North Augusta Public Safety, SLED will release more information Thursday.

