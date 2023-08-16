Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New snake species named after actor Harrison Ford

Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison...
Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison Ford.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Harrison Ford’s character Indiana Jones famously can’t stand snakes, but now the actor has a species named after him.

The species is named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi.

Scientists discovered the new type of slender snake in Peru last year.

A single male snake of the species measuring 16 inches long was discovered sunbathing in a swamp in the Andes mountains.

They named the species after Ford in honor of his decadeslong environmental advocacy.

This is the third species named after the actor. The other two are an ant and a spider.

Ford joked he can’t understand why scientists keep naming critters that terrify children after him.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended
From left: Elizabeth Thompson and Andrew Dawson
Suspect gets not-guilty verdict in Augusta 82-year-old’s killing
Cody Wooten
Suspect in slaying case discovered dead in Windsor
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
Aiken County Coroner's Office
Deputy coroner stole meds from the dead in Aiken County, authorities believe

Latest News

A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 101; Biden pledges visit as recovery crews continue grim search for remains
Josey High School football
New head coach looks to get Josey football back on track
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher