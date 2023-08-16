Submit Photos/Videos
New head coach looks to get Josey football back on track

Josey High School football
Josey High School football(wrdw)
By Daniel Booth
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Josey High School football team hasn’t had a winning season since 2015.

In an effort to get back on track, the Eagles are turning to a familiar face to lead the program.

Lawrence Pinkney is heading into his first season as the head coach of his alma mater, and his experience playing in the SEC for the Florida Gators is helping him rally the troops.

“Our main focus is to get them to lock in, get them to understand the task at hand, and we can go out there and win some football games, and look good doing it,” said Pinkney.

MORE FROM UNDER THE LIGHTS:

The players we spoke with say their mentality and approach are different this year because more of their teammates are buying into the process of what it takes to be their best on a daily basis.

Maurice Holmes, running back, linebacker, and safety, said: “We’ve got a bunch of young guys. We’ve just got to lock in. I’ve got to play my role as a team leader. As a senior, let’s keep everybody in line, keep everybody in check, and just make sure they do what they’ve got to do.”

The Eagles kick off the season at home against Savannah Early College on Friday.

Roderick Taylor, defensive lineman, said: “We’ve got to be dedicated, be committed, just give all we’ve got. New coaching staff, new everything.”

