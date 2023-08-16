Legal experts: Trump pardon unlikely in Georgia election probe case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be difficult for former president Donald Trump and 18 allies indicted on RICO charges to receive a pardon in Georgia, according to legal experts.

While Trump, if re-elected president, could possibly pardon himself of federal crimes he’s facing, such power does not apply at the state level. Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp couldn’t pardon him — even if he wanted to.

That power belongs to the State Board of Paroles and Pardons. The restrictive system dates to the 1940s when then-governor Ed Rivers was accused of selling pardons to people in prison.

“In order to take away that power that was being used wrongfully by a Georgia governor, the legislature changed the constitution,” said Michael Mears, a professor at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School.

In 1943, the General Assembly stripped Georgia governors of the authority to grant pardons, paroles, and clemency. Instead, they created a five-person board. Its members are appointed by the sitting governor every seven years.

“The whole idea is to have an independent board of five people to evaluate if someone should receive a pardon,” Mears said.

Mears, who practiced law for 40 years, said it’s very difficult to get a pardon in Georgia because under the current board’s rules, those convicted must serve their full sentence. They also must wait five years before they can apply for a pardon.

“I don’t see the board wanting to change their rules because if you change for one person, you have to change it for everybody else,” Mears said.

Mears said if Trump and his allies are successful in petitioning to move the case to federal court Georgia law still applies.

“The only thing he would gain by moving it to a federal court, or any of them, would be they get a broader jury pool than they do in Fulton County,” he said.

Mears said the legislature could try to return pardon power to Georgia governors, but it’s unlikely. He explained lawmakers would need 2/3 votes in both the state House and Senate to amend the state constitution and voters would have to agree to it in a general election.

