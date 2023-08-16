Submit Photos/Videos
I-TEAM: A look at past incidents, security at Josey High School

By Meredith Anderson and William Rioux
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Wednesday shooting at T. W. Josey High School is a reminder of what happened on September 17 in the middle of football season.

Josey High School was having its homecoming celebration over. There were huge crowds at that event when two people were injured in a shooting on school grounds.

A 19-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested a few days later.

We reached out to the FBI in Atlanta, and you may be surprised to find out that the FBI does not track school violence data.

We also found there are no federal laws or requirements that exist for K-12 schools to report crime in schools, according to the National School Safety and Security Services. There’s the Clery Act, but that’s only for colleges and universities.

The I-TEAM tracked down national and local data for you.

The National Center for Education Statistics shows shootings at school at every level, from elementary, middle, to high school, like we saw at Josey have increased from 2001 to 2022.

The latest data we have from Josey shows at least 10 different incidents. That was anything from stun guns being found, threats being airdropped, and now weapons being used on campus.

Numbers from the Richmond County School System in 2021 to 2022 show there were more than 1,600 instances of fighting, more than 2,700 disorderly conduct cases, 25 knives located, and 60 other weapons found.

We have reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, GBI< and the Georgia Department of Education to see if school districts have to report school violence to them.

The GBI says violence would be reported by school police if they’re a reporting agency. We’re working to find out if they are or not.

