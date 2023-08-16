Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Educators call on parents to help fight violence like Josey shooting

By Craig Allison
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a shooting shattered the sense of security Wednesday at Josey High School, educators say they’re relying on parents to help keep kids safe.

Richmond County officials held a press conference late Wednesday afternoon after a student was shot at Josey High School.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree and Superintendent Ken Bradshaw gave update at a press conference held at 3 p.m.

“I want to share the importance of parents and guardians communicating with their children about this unfortunate incident that impacted two schools. We rely on our parents and guardians to gather children and keep prohibited items out of our schools. Please have conversations with your children about solving problems without violence,” said Superintendent Ken Bradshaw at the conference.

GALLERY:

Caption

The message to the parents explained that everything was done to prevent as little harm as possible but to check with their kids and their belongings before they head to school.

While a school resource officer was on the scene when the shooting happened, and many rushed to the school soon after, a point that’s been brought up multiple times is the lack of metal detectors in schools.

They say the shooter, a male student known to the Josey community, is potentially being harbored by friends and family, but that they have searched his known spots as well.

Superintendent Ken Bradshaw said the school might close over the next few days while families are healing.

MORE | Dad again denied bond in 2nd death of a child within 2 years

Sheriff Roundtree emphasized their active shooter training at another high school two months ago was a huge help in preventing any fatalities.

Under an hour after the call came in, deputies were escorting students from the front entrance to their designated safe zone at the football field.

Being able to coordinate this was something Sheriff Roundtree praised at both the school board meeting and at Josey High School on Wednesday afternoon.

“We know from national narratives that it’s the worst nightmare for parents. We appreciate their support, and the fact that so many came to the school, followed our instructions, and went to a designated site. And that’s what we try to tell our parents about all our schools: be aware of the unification process, in case of any emergency at your school. Know where to go so you don’t get frustrated or caught up in any traffic,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson addressed the shooting, saying he is saddened by the increased violence in our community.

MORE | Attempted murder, robbery suspect arrested in Aiken

He says we need to create safe havens for our children, including expanding after-school programs.

“We are calling for volunteers that are willing to roll up their sleeves and help,” said Mayor Johnson.

The student is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office says the suspect, who is a minor, is still on the run.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured in shooting at Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Josey High shooting: Student injured, shooter at-large
Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended
Aiken County Coroner's Office
Deputy coroner stole meds from the dead in Aiken County, authorities believe
Preparations begins for Fort Gordon name change
Augusta prepares for Fort Gordon name change with new road signs
Jean Stuchell Leone
Deputies continue search for missing man; woman found

Latest News

Parents, students react after Josey High shooting
Josey High student injured in shooting inside school, sheriff says.
For Josey students, moments of terror followed shooting
Josey High student injured in shooting inside school, sheriff says
I-TEAM: A look at past incidents, security at Josey High School
Mayor Johnson speaks on youth violence
Educators asks for parents help in keeping students safe