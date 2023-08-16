Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stray shower or storm is possible in the eastern and central CSRA this evening into early tonight. Temperatures will drop to near 70 by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with isolated storm chances in the eastern CSRA and highs in the low 90s. Humidity looks to stay comfortable with dew points remaining in the 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Morning lows Friday look comfortable in the mid to upper 60s. Highs Friday will be seasonable in the low to mid-90s. Humidity remains relatively low during the day. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10.

Morning lows Saturday will be upper 60s. Humidity will increase into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be seasonable in the low to mid-90s, storm chances look to be very isolated both afternoons.

An upper level ridge builds over the central and eastern US next week bringing back the opportunity for above average temperatures. Highs next Monday through Wednesday look to reach the mid-90s - possibly upper 90s in a few spots. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Below average morning lows expected the next few days. (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.