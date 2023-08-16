Can you identify this Augusta armed robbery suspect?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Officials say the unknown male subject shown is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at BP Station, 3403 Mike Padgett Highway, on August 15 at 11:10 p.m.

This subject was last seen running behind the store. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the agency.

If you have information on the identity, contact Investigator Brian Manecke at 706-821-1464 or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

