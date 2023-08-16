Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Can you identify this Augusta armed robbery suspect?

If you have information on the identity, contact Investigator Brian Manecke at 706-821-1464.
If you have information on the identity, contact Investigator Brian Manecke at 706-821-1464.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Officials say the unknown male subject shown is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at BP Station, 3403 Mike Padgett Highway, on August 15 at 11:10 p.m.

MORE | Josey High shooting: Student injured, shooter at-large

This subject was last seen running behind the store. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the agency.

If you have information on the identity, contact Investigator Brian Manecke at 706-821-1464 or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured in shooting at Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Josey High shooting: Student injured, shooter at-large
Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended
Aiken County Coroner's Office
Deputy coroner stole meds from the dead in Aiken County, authorities believe
Preparations begins for Fort Gordon name change
Augusta prepares for Fort Gordon name change with new road signs
Jean Stuchell Leone
Deputies continue search for missing man; woman found

Latest News

Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors
School district officials hold news conference to offer update on Josey shooting
Educators call on parents to help fight violence like Josey shooting
Parents on scene scared after Josey High shooting
Student injured in shooting at Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Josey High shooting: Student injured, shooter at-large