Big change is coming to overgrown areas in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grass trimmings and piles of weeds are the number one complaint from Augusta neighbors to the city.

No one wants to look at overgrown grass and broken sidewalks.

The question is, who’s really in charge of fixing these problems?

Commissioners are on a mission to get rid of the nickname “disgusta” and bring back the Garden City.

“I love my town and I’m proud of it, but I’ve had enough,” said Tony Stephens.

Enough of overgrown grass, tall weeds, broken sidewalks, and more.

“This is it folks, uncut grass, cracked sidewalks, asphalt falling apart, you ride down half the roads in the oldest part of the town and we’ve got sinkholes,” said Stephens.

Stephens has lived in Augusta his entire life and he says things have only changed for the worse.

“I’ve only seen things get worse around here in the last several years. I mean they just raised my taxes to $700 this year on my property taxes. This what I’m getting for my tax dollar,” said Stephens.

Commissioners and the Mayor’s Office have been fighting the issue for years.

The Mayor told News 12 earlier this year he was getting tired of trying to figure out which department to call for help, and so is Stephens.

“It sure isn’t making Richmond County a better place because I mean, all I see is an increase in crime, infrastructure falling apart more rapidly by the day, and we’re at a breaking point,” said Stephens.

But change is coming. Tuesday night commissioners scheduled a work session to bring everything green back under one roof.

Within the next 30 days, every department that plays a role in upkeep for right-of-way properties, vacant lots, tree maintenance, 311, and more will come together to discuss the needs, how they will budget, and schedule the maintenance upkeep.

