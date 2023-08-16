Submit Photos/Videos
Barnwell County woman with exploitation of a vulnerable adult

By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a suspect with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to officials.

Authorities say Simone Montrell Stephens, 34, exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Details can be found in the attached warrant.

Stephens was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

