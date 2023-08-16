Augusta leaders direct Brynwood community on how to address homelessness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Problems with homelessness are creeping into neighborhoods off Washington Road.

The Brynwood community has had several run-ins lately from discarded drugs to kids finding loaded guns in the creek bed.

On Tuesday, neighbors and city leaders came together to brainstorm solutions.

If you see something, say something.

Representatives from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Marshals Office, Mayor Johnson, and more came out poolside to give very direct directions on what the city is doing to coordinate their efforts to reduce the spread of homelessness.

For the past two years, even just the past two weeks, Brynwood says it’s been on a tighter watch.

“Found another firearm abandoned in the creek, and there was a toddler half-dressed that was wandering up the street that we had to call the sheriff,” said Anne Thurmond, Brynwood neighbor. “We had some young boys riding their bikes over to use the pool and they were approached by another seemingly homeless man with his pants down.”

With the help of local leaders, it came down to clarity on who to call.

The Marshal’s Office, which engages with the homeless as a part of their job, says police reports through the sheriff’s office don’t help track the homeless.

Calling the Marshal’s Office or using the Augusta 311 app helps keep their database up to date.

From there, the Salvation Army also chimed in.

They say both homeless groups and the homeless should be sent to their Center of Hope downtown for access to resources.

They say they have already helped 74 people transition into homes last year and 100 this year.

Sean Frantom, District 7 commissioner, says it’s time to ramp up a panhandling ordinance like Columbia County’s.

“It’s not safe. We could have serious issues, and there’s a safety issue to the community where people don’t want to be hounded for money in this area or the entire Richmond County,” said Frantom.

The Salvation Army is encouraging you, instead of money or food that will only help for a short time, if you see someone in need who is homeless, give them a free bus fare to the Center of Hope downtown so they can connect them with resources.

You can pick some up at the Salvation Army.

