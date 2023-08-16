AU students head back; Oak Hall flooding issues continue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University students head back to school on Wednesday, but some students are still being affected by flooding at Oak Hall.

As students head back for the fall semester, many students who have decided to live on campus are settled in, however, those who were assigned to Oak Hall are getting different accommodations.

Their move-in date is this weekend, depending on where the university decided to put them for now.

We received fire department documents that are shedding more light on the flooding issues at Oak Hall.

This issue has delayed move-in dates for hundreds of incoming students.

Records show in March two students were playing on the fifth floor when they hit an ice machine, breaking the water pipe and flooding the building.

Documents also show that Oak Hall has dealt with violations for months.

Some of those include issues with fire extinguishers, emergency light repairs, and issues with fire alarm systems.

All of those have to be addressed before the university can welcome those students in.

Fire officials said no one could come in until then at the last inspection in July.

Some Augusta University students are speaking out over concerns about alternative housing since Oak Hall is being renovated after some flood damage.

