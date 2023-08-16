Submit Photos/Videos
Attempted murder, robbery suspect arrested in Aiken

Kenneth Richardson
Kenneth Richardson(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested on Wednesday after being accused of attempted murder during an armed robbery in Aiken, according to authorities.

Authorities say the incident occurred on June 30, when a victim was shot in the leg and robbed at gunpoint, on the block of 300 Kershaw Street northeast.

The victim told deputies he was sitting on the porch with three other men, when one of the men shot him then demanded everything he had, which included $3,000, then they fled in a black Chevy sedan, deputies say.

After being shot, the victim ran towards the front door, knocking in the glass door window, deputies say.

The suspect, later identified as Kenneth Richardson, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, weeks after the incident, according to authorities.

During the time of the incident, two people were asleep inside the residence, authorities say.

The victim also told deputies that one of the men who was also on the porch at the time of the shooting knew everyone that was involved, deputies say.

Richardson was charged with assault - attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, and failure to stop for a blue light, according to jail records.

