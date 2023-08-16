Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County Public School superintendent announces retirement

King Laurence
King Laurence(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School superintendent, King Laurence, has announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Laurence will serve as superintendent until the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

“Serving as superintendent for the past four years has been my great pleasure,” said King in an announcement. “I want to emphasize that my work as superintendent is not finished. My team and I will work just as hard for the students and families of Aiken County this year as we have in previous. We have made significant gains academically, been innovative in how teachers help students engage with the curriculum and have provided broader opportunities for learning.”

Laurence served as interim superintendent from Sept. 2019 until he was named superintendent in Feb. 2020.

He has been an educator in South Carolina for 38 years, according to the announcement.

