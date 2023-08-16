Submit Photos/Videos
After trees fall on Daley Drive, residents seek help

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Storms lately have caused a lot of damage to homes and roads, but depending on where you live determines the help you get.

People who live off of Daley Drive have fallen trees on the road multiple times, especially after storms.

“Scared to death. We don’t know what’s gonna happen. We don’t know if we’re gonna be left without power. We don’t know if a tree is gonna fall down in the middle of the road again. We don’t know if it’s gonna fall on the house. It’s just a bad area, a bad situation all the way around,” said Tisha Sims, a homeowner.

The road is full of overgrown plants and trees, some of which have even fallen during storms.

While driving down the road, you can barely see cars coming from the other direction.

“I worry every day. Because my daughter comes back and forth, my son comes to visit. And I worry about a tree falling on top of one of the vehicles, falling in front of them, they can’t get out,” said Sims.

This isn’t the first time it has happened.

“Over the years, it’s happened quite a lot,” she said.

But after multiple phone calls and emails, she still hasn’t received help.

“The city and the county- I was calling back and forth. Each one was given responsibility to the other one about who was supposed to do everything,” said Sims.

News 12 reached out to County Public Works and was told to call Aiken County Government Center who then sent us to Code Enforcement. We are still waiting to hear back.

Sims received an email from County Public Works that said Daley Drive is state maintained, but there is a sign on the road that says “end state maintenance.”

“I just need to be able to get home at night. I need to be able to worry about getting through here during the daytime and not having a tree fall on top of my car,” said Sims.

For now, the mess is left for them to clean up.

“So this is what we’re stuck with. This is what we’re working with. Maybe somebody is able to help us,” said Sims.

Sims says she is just worried for her family’s safety and hopes someone will take responsibility to consistently maintain the road.

