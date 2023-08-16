$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in North Augusta set to expire

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in North Augusta expires if no one claims it in time.

If you played at Circle K at 226 Georgia Avenue on February 25, you should check your tickets.

The ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center by 4 p.m. on August 24. It matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win $50,000.

If the prize is not claimed, the winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

