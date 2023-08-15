Submit Photos/Videos
What you need to know about squirrel-hunting season across Georgia

You can hunt for squirrels through Feb. 29 in Georgia.
You can hunt for squirrels through Feb. 29 in Georgia.(Noppadol Paothong | MDC)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Squirrel hunting season opened Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“When you are squirrel hunting, it isn’t necessary to be absolutely still or quiet, making it an ideal first hunt opportunity for young or new hunters,” said Diana McGrath, a wildlife biologist with the agency.

“Squirrels are typically easy to find but still provide enough challenge to make the hunt exciting, and the day is made even better when you take that harvest home and cook up a delicious dinner.”

Whether fried with gravy, barbecue style, slow cooker, in a casserole, or any other way, squirrel is a healthy, sustainable source of protein, the agency says.

Squirrel season lasts through Feb. 29, and hunters can pursue both gray and fox squirrels, although some state wildlife management areas have a limit on the harvest of fox squirrels.

The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per hunter.

The gray squirrel, abundant in both rural and urban areas, is most common. Though mostly associated with hardwood forests, grays also can be found in mixed pine/hardwood forests. Predominantly gray, with white under parts, gray squirrels appear more slender-bodied than fox squirrels, weighing anywhere from 12 ounces to 1.5 pounds.

Fox squirrels have several color phases, varying from silver-gray with a predominantly black head, to solid black, to a light buff or brown color tinged with reddish-yellow. Generally larger than grays, fox squirrels range in weight from 1 pound to nearly 3, and are more closely associated with mature pine and mixed pine/hardwood habitats, and especially in the piedmont and coastal plain regions.

For more information on the 2023-2024 squirrel hunting season, or other hunting seasons, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources. To renew or purchase a hunting license, visit GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

