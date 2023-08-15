Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Facebook trick to see more posts from friends

If you leave a comment, a hello, or a sticker to see more posts from the friend. It’s true,...
If you leave a comment, a hello, or a sticker to see more posts from the friend. It’s true, Facebook tends to show updates from the same Friends at the top of your newsfeed.(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen the viral Facebook post that guides you to copy and paste a paragraph to trick Facebook’s algorithm to see more of your Facebook friends and remove Facebook ads.

It usually begins with the words “yesssss this really works!” This is a hoax used by scammers to find and dupe gullible Facebook users.

There is a similar Facebook post going viral now that is not a hoax, and it does work. It says by copying, pasting, and posting this update, you’ll bypass Facebook’s algorithm that shows updates from only 25 friends.

If you leave a comment, a hello, or a sticker to see more posts from the friend. It’s true, Facebook tends to show updates from the same Friends at the top of your newsfeed.

MORE | What the Tech: How Taste app can help you find a movie to watch

You may have 3,000 friends, but you seldom see posts from the majority of them. How many times do you see a post at the top of your News Feed that was posted three or more days ago?

While more recent posts from other friends are hidden or buried below hundreds of posts from other friends.

Facebook decides whose posts you see by how often you engage with your friends.

If you comment or ‘like’ a friend’s post, you’ll see more from them at the top of your feed over time. The more you engage with a friend, the higher their posts appear on your timeline. Facebook also weighs interactions.

Leaving a sticker, or a reaction tells Facebook you’re interested in their posts. Love, laugh, wow, and anger reactions are weighed heavier than just likes.

MORE | What the Tech: How pet gadgets can keep your animal entertained

So the more you react to some friends’ posts with those reactions, the more frequently their posts appear near the top of your feed.

Facebook also pushes posts near the top of your feed if several of your friends engage with it.

You can adjust your settings to see posts from your closest friends though Facebook allows you to only make 30 friends your “Top Friends” and add them to a special feed.

If you’re on a smartphone, you can tap settings, then feed, then select “friends”. This will place the most recent posts at the top of your feed.

You may also see fewer ads. We did.

Note that this isn’t going to change your feed overnight. It can take a few weeks before you notice any changes in whose posts are shown more frequently and higher in your news feed.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Elizabeth Thompson and Andrew Dawson
Suspect gets not-guilty verdict in Augusta 82-year-old’s killing
Cody Wooten
Suspect in slaying case discovered dead in Windsor
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
Scott Hooker
Plea deal reached in Scott Hooker sexual assault case
Central EMS
Ambulance service responds to anonymous complaints

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputy coroner stole meds from the dead in Aiken County, authorities believe
From left: Jean Stuchell Leone and Nicholas Sebastian Crawford
Deputies search for 2 missing people in Richmond County
A fight broke out morning at Butler High School, the latest campus in the CSRA to deal with a...
Watch fight at Butler High School in Augusta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Former President Donald Trump, right.
Gov. Kemp responds to Trump’s new claim of election fraud after Fulton County indictment