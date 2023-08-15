What do Donald Trump and Young Thug have in common?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The nation’s 45th president and one of the most awarded hip-hop artists of all time have a dubious connection to their respective legacies.

They have both been charged with crimes under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Former President Donald Trump was indicted this week by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on a series of charges issued by a local grand jury. She is alleging Trump and several of his allies engaged in a criminal conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election, an election that saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat since 1992 to carry the Peach State in a presidential election.

In May 2022, Willis’s office also indicted rapper Young Thug after he was arrested at his Buckhead mansion on May 8. Jeffery Williams (the rapper’s real name is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and eight other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Here's how the RICO Act is being used in the Young Thug trial.

Young Thug’s jury selection has already lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges, and disruptions. The trial itself could last for more than a year. Georgia’s longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15.

Willis’ investigation seated a special grand jury with subpoena power in Fulton County in May 2022. In court filings, Willis alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Trump had zeroed in on the county after he lost Georgia by a slim margin in the November 2020 general election. In phone calls to state election officials and in public comments, Trump made claims of widespread election fraud in Fulton.

A regular Fulton County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Monday, including an overarching charge under Georgia’s RICO statute. The DA accused the former president of leading a criminal enterprise.

A conviction under RICO in Georgia carries a mandatory-minimum sentence of five years in prison or a $25,000 fine.

Actions he took as he tried to overturn his election loss, including a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, led Willis to open an ongoing investigation into whether Trump and others illegally meddled in the state’s election.

RICO stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations. Another notable case in which RICO was used to prosecute people was the Atlanta public school cheating prosecution in 2015, when a number of educators were charged with manipulating student test scores. Willis was the assistant district attorney prosecuting that racketeering case.

RELATED: Fulton County charges Donald Trump with racketeering, other felonies | 5 things to know

Atlanta News First is committed to bringing you the most extensive, fair and balanced coverage of former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment in Fulton County.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.