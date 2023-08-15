New S.C. law makes schools accommodating to military kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new school year brings with it so much change – new supplies, new teachers, maybe even new bus routes.

A few years ago, for 1st Sgt. Juliane Becker it also brought new schools, in a totally new state when the Army told her she and her family were headed to Fort Jackson.

“Just like anybody else, we had to make sure we had proof of residency, where we were living, which normally comes in the form of a bill,” Becker said.

That’s information that many military families might not have until after they move – making the process of enrolling their children in schools that much trickier.

“When I read the bill, I was incredibly excited. I was able to see the potential for this bill and how it would make that transition for these family members and these children so much easier,” Becker said.

A new state law called the Military Temporary Remote School Enrollment Act requires school districts to accept a parent’s military transfer orders electronically to sign their children up for any public school or program within the district.

“It’s just one less thing they have to worry about as they’re trying to navigate and figure out where they’re going to live and also get their kids enrolled in those extracurricular activities and things of that nature, magnet programs,” said Edward Bell with the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs.

These programs, clubs, teams and classes that might’ve filled up in the time it took for military students to get enrolled.

“It’s going to affect a ton of families,” Becker said.

As many as 20,000 military students are in South Carolina at a given time.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.