Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New S.C. law makes schools accommodating to military kids

New law requires school districts to accept a parent’s military transfer orders electronically to sign their children up for any public school.
By Mary Green
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new school year brings with it so much change – new supplies, new teachers, maybe even new bus routes.

A few years ago, for 1st Sgt. Juliane Becker it also brought new schools, in a totally new state when the Army told her she and her family were headed to Fort Jackson.

“Just like anybody else, we had to make sure we had proof of residency, where we were living, which normally comes in the form of a bill,” Becker said.

That’s information that many military families might not have until after they move – making the process of enrolling their children in schools that much trickier.

“When I read the bill, I was incredibly excited. I was able to see the potential for this bill and how it would make that transition for these family members and these children so much easier,” Becker said.

A new state law called the Military Temporary Remote School Enrollment Act requires school districts to accept a parent’s military transfer orders electronically to sign their children up for any public school or program within the district.

“It’s just one less thing they have to worry about as they’re trying to navigate and figure out where they’re going to live and also get their kids enrolled in those extracurricular activities and things of that nature, magnet programs,” said Edward Bell with the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs.

These programs, clubs, teams and classes that might’ve filled up in the time it took for military students to get enrolled.

“It’s going to affect a ton of families,” Becker said.

As many as 20,000 military students are in South Carolina at a given time.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Elizabeth Thompson and Andrew Dawson
Suspect gets not-guilty verdict in Augusta 82-year-old’s killing
Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended
Cody Wooten
Suspect in slaying case discovered dead in Windsor
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
Scott Hooker
Plea deal reached in Scott Hooker sexual assault case

Latest News

Dr. Jermaine Whirl, president of Augusta Technical College
Augusta Tech president selected for new Biden Administration advisory board
Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to...
Here’s when Trump, his allies must surrender by in Fulton County
Cory Fleming was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 46 months, nearly four years in prison....
Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to prison, restitution following guilty plea
Voters go to polls in Aiken City Council District 8 primary
Grant Me Hope: Meet Daniel
Grant Me Hope: Daniel loves the outdoors, reading and his toys