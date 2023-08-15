Neighbors rally to stop new apartment development in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Aiken are speaking out about possible land developments for a 60-unit apartment building on Dougherty Road.

They struck down the measure, but that is only a part of what was talked about.

They didn’t even get a chance to speak but in a good way.

Council members voted to stop this development before everyone could speak out.

Neighbors bought signs, signed petitions, and rallied to stop the development from going in.

The Aiken City Council had a failed motion to stop the complex, leaving those in the room stunned.

“I’m glad the apartments are not going in. 60 more units would only add to what’s currently there,” said Ann Johnson.

Johnson has property near where the proposed apartments were set to go in.

Signs in front of her house say, “Stop all new developments along Dougherty Rd. until dangerous and property-devaluing water issues are permanently fixed and maintained by the city, county, and the state!!”. She tries to speak out against what she feared would come with more development.

“More water,” she said. “That was my fear that it would make it even more because it came into the back of my property.”

She claims it’s a problem she’s had since the beginning when she and her husband purchased the land to help with retirement.

“One thing my husband always told me- he said, ‘Ann this is your ace in the hole when I’m gone you just sell the property,’” said Johnson.

Flooding has put a damper on their investment. Now that her husband has passed and she’s been looking to sell, it hasn’t been easy to find someone wanting to purchase their land.

“I’ve lost everything, I have nothing,” she said.

For her, stopping the apartments from coming was a small victory for her drowned land she feared was only going to get worse with more development.

Overall she says, the Department of Transportation has gone out to the area to clean out the pipes, but neighbors still feel like more needs to be done.

