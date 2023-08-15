Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta mom remains in jail in death of baby

By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the disposition of this case. A corrected version appears below.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother remains in Aiken County jail on a charge of murder/homicide by child abuse after a 6-month-old died from inhaling the fumes of fentanyl.

Brittany Hamilton, 37, was arrested in December 2022, several weeks after North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were called to the 1900 block of Green Forest Drive in reference to an unresponsive infant.

Upon arrival, officers found a man performing CPR on the child. Officers took over CPR, but could not revive the child.

According to Aiken County jail records, Hamilton remained in jail Tuesday on a charge of murder/homicide by child abuse with a potential penalty of 20 years to life.

