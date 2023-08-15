Meadows trying to move Fulton County case to federal court

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is seeking to move the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecution against him to federal court so that he can try to get the case dismissed under federal law, according to court filings.

In a new court filing submitted in the US District Court of the Northern District of Georgia, Meadows argued that he is entitled to bring a federal immunity defense because the Georgia state charges against him stem from his conduct as then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

Meadows is one of 19 defendants, including Trump, who were charged on Monday in Fulton County in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case.

He said he intends to submit at a “later date” a more comprehensive request laying out why the case against him should be dismissed under federal law. But in the meantime, Meadows argued that the federal court should move the charges out of state court, and into federal court, effectively halting the state-level proceedings against him.

“Even if the Court is not prepared to dismiss outright at this early stage, however, justice requires granting removal and halting any further state-court proceedings against Mr. Meadows,” the filing said. “That will allow for the timely consideration of Mr. Meadows’s defenses, including his federal defense under the Supremacy Clause, without requiring him to defend himself in state court simultaneously.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Meadows with violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering act known as the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, and with soliciting a public official to violate their oath.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

