Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Meadows trying to move Fulton County case to federal court

Mark Meadows seeks to move case to federal court
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is seeking to move the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecution against him to federal court so that he can try to get the case dismissed under federal law, according to court filings.

In a new court filing submitted in the US District Court of the Northern District of Georgia, Meadows argued that he is entitled to bring a federal immunity defense because the Georgia state charges against him stem from his conduct as then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

Meadows is one of 19 defendants, including Trump, who were charged on Monday in Fulton County in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case.

He said he intends to submit at a “later date” a more comprehensive request laying out why the case against him should be dismissed under federal law. But in the meantime, Meadows argued that the federal court should move the charges out of state court, and into federal court, effectively halting the state-level proceedings against him.

“Even if the Court is not prepared to dismiss outright at this early stage, however, justice requires granting removal and halting any further state-court proceedings against Mr. Meadows,” the filing said. “That will allow for the timely consideration of Mr. Meadows’s defenses, including his federal defense under the Supremacy Clause, without requiring him to defend himself in state court simultaneously.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Meadows with violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering act known as the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, and with soliciting a public official to violate their oath.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

RELATED: Special prosecutor will examine actions of Georgia’s lieutenant governor in Trump election meddling

RELATED: Former President Trump responds to Fulton County indictment, calls on supporters in legal battle

RELATED: Gov. Kemp responds to Trump’s new claim of election fraud after Fulton County indictment

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended
From left: Elizabeth Thompson and Andrew Dawson
Suspect gets not-guilty verdict in Augusta 82-year-old’s killing
Cody Wooten
Suspect in slaying case discovered dead in Windsor
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
Aiken County Coroner's Office
Deputy coroner stole meds from the dead in Aiken County, authorities believe

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to...
Here’s when Trump, his allies must surrender by in Fulton County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Former President Donald Trump, right.
Gov. Kemp responds to Trump’s new claim of election fraud after Fulton County indictment
Scott McAfee
Who is Scott McAfee, the judge assigned to oversee Trump case in Georgia?
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he...
Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictment against Donald Trump