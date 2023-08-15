Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

At least 13 bodies found in freezers in Mexico

Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.
Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At least 13 bodies have been found in freezers in two buildings in the city of Poza Rica in Mexico’s Veracruz state, according to a statement released on Monday from Veronica Hernandez Giadans, Attorney General of the state of Veracruz.

Six suspects have been detained, the statement said.

An investigation into the incident has begun, and Mexico’s General Directorate of Expert Services carried out field and laboratory criminalistic tests to find the suspects, he said.

Police, prosecutors and experts are carrying out corresponding investigations into the incident, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Elizabeth Thompson and Andrew Dawson
Suspect gets not-guilty verdict in Augusta 82-year-old’s killing
Cody Wooten
Suspect in slaying case discovered dead in Windsor
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
Scott Hooker
Plea deal reached in Scott Hooker sexual assault case
Central EMS
Ambulance service responds to anonymous complaints

Latest News

Butler High School, Augusta, Ga.
Large fight breaks out at Butler High, with multiple arrests
Jie Chen
Richmond County deputies say missing man found safe
Ten driverless cars stalled, creating gridlock on Friday. (KGO, JEFFREY BILBREY, X, @CRUISE,...
Driverless cars stall, causing traffic jam in San Francisco
Augusta Municipal Building
Commission to consider 2 new developments in south Augusta