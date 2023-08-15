Large fight breaks out at Butler High, with multiple arrests

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large fight broke out Tuesday morning at Butler High School, the latest campus in the CSRA to deal with a large outbreak of violence at the start of the school year.

A spokeswoman for the Richmond County School System said the district is investigating “a large fight.”

She said multiple students were suspended as a result of it and some have been arrested.

“The incident is being taken seriously,” Keisa Gunby said. “We are continuing to investigate the fight and any activity around the fight.”

She said the district is continuing to provide additional security and taking all precautions to keep students safe and maintain order in the school at 2011 Lumpkin Road.

On Aug. 3, a midday brawl broke out at Aiken High School , leading to several arrests and at least one student injury. That happened days after a series of similar fights at Burke County High School .

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.