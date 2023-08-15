Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Judge denies motion to include Satterfield family in insurance fraud lawsuit

Michael “Tony” Satterfield hugs his lawyer Eric Bland in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
Michael “Tony” Satterfield hugs his lawyer Eric Bland in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 9, 2023.(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | Andrew J. Whitaker)
By Blair Sabol
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal judge has denied a request to include the Satterfield family in a pending lawsuit, siding in favor of their attorneys who have strongly opposed the motion.

READ MORE: Satterfield attorneys blast suggestion family be added to Murdaugh lawsuit

Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys originally filed that request.

Judge Richard Gergel made the decision during a hearing on Tuesday in federal court to discuss nine pending motions which he referred to as a “blizzard of filings” and to discuss strategy moving forward in the discovery process.

Nautilus Insurance company originally filed the suit in order to recoup the $3.8 million it says Alex Murdaugh obtained by false claims when filing for life insurance for his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

READ MORE: Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death

Judge Gergel also granted the insurance company’s motion to amend its original complaint.

He advised their team that discovery would be limited in order to not “bury " anyone in “an avalanche of documents”.

Gergel also instructed representatives of the company that in order to keep others named in the suit as part of the legal proceedings, including Vice President of Palmetto State Bank Chad Westendorf and Attorney Cory Fleming, they would have to prove they knew about the scheme to steal money

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Elizabeth Thompson and Andrew Dawson
Suspect gets not-guilty verdict in Augusta 82-year-old’s killing
Cody Wooten
Suspect in slaying case discovered dead in Windsor
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
Scott Hooker
Plea deal reached in Scott Hooker sexual assault case
Central EMS
Ambulance service responds to anonymous complaints

Latest News

From left: Jean Stuchell Leone and Nicholas Sebastian Crawford
Deputies search for 2 missing people in Richmond County
A fight broke out morning at Butler High School, the latest campus in the CSRA to deal with a...
Watch fight at Butler High School in Augusta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Former President Donald Trump, right.
Gov. Kemp responds to Trump’s new claim of election fraud after Fulton County indictment
Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive hornet spotted in Georgia for the very first time, officials warn
Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended