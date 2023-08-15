Submit Photos/Videos
Grant Me Hope: Daniel loves the outdoors, reading and his toys

By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Daniel, a joyful and vibrant child born in 2010.

Daniel finds immense happiness in the simple pleasures of life, especially when he’s outdoors.

You’ll often find him exploring nature, picking up sticks and marveling at the world around him with a particular fascination for stop signs and the bustling sight of buses passing by. These small adventures bring him joy and spark his curiosity.

In addition to his outdoor explorations, Daniel finds delight in playing with his toys. He has a vivid imagination and enjoys creating imaginative scenarios with his playthings. Animated movies, especially the beloved “Paw Patrol,” capture his attention, transporting him to exciting worlds filled with adventure and friendship when he is not engaged in play.

Daniel takes great pleasure in organizing his toys, arranging them with care, and precision school holds a special place in Daniel’s heart. With his dedication and hard work, he consistently achieves good grades. Reading, in particular, is a passion that ignites his imagination and transports him to new realms of knowledge and imagination.

It’s through reading that Daniel expands his horizons, explores different worlds, and broadens his understanding of the world around him. Daniel’s unique needs and potential call for a patient loving and committed adoptive family. He thrives in an environment that provides him with the attention, support, and encouragement he deserves.

Structure and consistency play a vital role in his growth. Allowing him to feel secure and confident nurturing his talents and interests is key to helping him continue to flourish and achieve his full potential.

To inquire about Daniel, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

