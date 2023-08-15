FINDING SOLUTIONS: New clinic combines specialties to lower maternal mortality rates in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More moms are dying from childbirth complications here in Georgia than almost anywhere else in the country.

Black moms are three to four times more likely to die than white moms.

The deadliest issue for moms is cardiovascular disease: failure to recognize the symptoms or follow up on them post-partum. But doctors at Augusta University Medical Center are working to find solutions for moms like Shelby King.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was in denial. I was one that didn’t want kids. But, once I heard her heartbeat, that all changed,” said King.

Her pregnancy was complication free. She worked up until the end and gave birth to her daughter Madison by c-section. But, when she got home from giving birth, something was not right.

“I kept going to the restroom. My mom asked me if I was okay. I told her I was very hot and I couldn’t lay down,” said King.

Her symptoms got worse, and her husband called 911.

“By the grace of God, I went. They [doctors] say if I would’ve got there ten minutes later, I wouldn’t have made it,” she said.

Her heart was failing.

Doctors diagnosed her with post-partum cardiomyopathy. While she should have been snuggling her newborn, she was in and out of sedation, on and off a ventilator, fighting for her life.

Dr. Chadburn Ray is the head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Augusta University Medical Center.

He sees this problem all too often.

“I’ve been in Augusta now for 21 years in obstetrics, and it’s been very evident this area has a very high rate of peripartum cardiomyopathy,” he said.

In fact, a few years ago, doctors at Augusta University Medical Center crunched the numbers and found our area has the highest rates in the country. Without the right diagnosis and follow-up care, patients like King die a slow, painful death.

That’s why a new clinic at Augusta University Medical Center was born.

Dr. Ray is the Co-Director of the Cardio-Obstetrics Program at Augusta University Medical Center. It brings obstetrics care and cardiovascular care together, in one doctor’s office, streamlined for patients. It’s revolutionizing care for pregnant women, especially those at high risk for cardiovascular issues who may otherwise slip through the cracks.

“It really is a marriage for multiple specialties for expert care,” said Dr. Ray.

Toscha Charles is the nurse navigator for the Cardio-Obstetrics program. She says, “We’re identifying them early to get treatment to prevent that [maternal death] from happening.”

It’s the only program like it in our area. Doctors identify a high-risk patient or diagnose a cardiovascular issue, and refer them to the program.

“We went from once a month to twice a month. Then we got funded by DPH. Now we are full-fledged, the only one in the area,” said Charles.

The pilot program has been so successful, the Department of Public Health wants to replicate it to help save lives across the state. With the goal of saving more moms like King.

“I’m thankful God allowed the doctors to do what they need to do and I’m still here. Especially to raise my baby,” she said.

One way they hope to expand the program is by making the experts we have in Augusta available through telemedicine to some of the more rural spots.

For more information, you can go to augustahealth.org/cardio. You can also email cardioobstetrics@augusta.edu.

