Edgefield County opens new animal care facility

By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new animal care and control facility in Edgefield on Monday.

The new location on Rabbit Trail will help ease the load at nearby Aiken County Animal Control.

The Edgefield County sheriff speaks on how the new center will help the animals that come through.

“We have a great staff here, great facility, great medical care room, great care facility here in the bay,” said Sheriff Jody Rowland. “We will give every animal that comes in a complete inoculation to make sure they are as healthy as they can be and a physical exam.”

It’s great news for both Edgefield County and Aiken County, who should see some relief with this new center.

