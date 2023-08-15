Deputies search for missing Richmond County senior

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing senior woman.

According to officials, Jean Stuchell Leone, 90, was last seen on Aug. 14 on the 3400 block of Heather Drive at 12:30 p.m.

Leone is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has gray hair and gray eyes.

Leone was driving a white 2008 Lincoln MKZ Ga. tag RTD7856. Officials say she does not have any known medical conditions.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says she possibly traveled from Wrens, Georgia, to Lyons, Georgia.

Anyone with information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

