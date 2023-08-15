Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Deputies search for 2 missing people in Richmond County

By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating two people who are missing in separate incidents.

Jean Stuchell Leone

According to officials, Jean Stuchell Leone, 90, was last seen on Aug. 14 on the 3400 block of Heather Drive at 12:30 p.m.

Leone is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has gray hair and gray eyes.

MORE | Have you seen this missing 16-year-old in Grovetown?

Leone was driving a white 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Georgia tag RTD7856. Officials say she does not have any known medical conditions.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says she possibly traveled from Wrens to Lyons.

Nicholas Sebastian Crawford

Nicholas Sebastian Crawford, 43, was last seen Friday in the 2400 block of Southgate Drive.

His cellphone was found near Diamond Lakes Regional Park.

Described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, he has no known medical conditions.

How to help

Anyone with information about either person is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Elizabeth Thompson and Andrew Dawson
Suspect gets not-guilty verdict in Augusta 82-year-old’s killing
Cody Wooten
Suspect in slaying case discovered dead in Windsor
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
Scott Hooker
Plea deal reached in Scott Hooker sexual assault case
Central EMS
Ambulance service responds to anonymous complaints

Latest News

A fight broke out morning at Butler High School, the latest campus in the CSRA to deal with a...
Watch fight at Butler High School in Augusta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Former President Donald Trump, right.
Gov. Kemp responds to Trump’s new claim of election fraud after Fulton County indictment
Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive hornet spotted in Georgia for the very first time, officials warn
Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended