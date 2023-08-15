Deputies search for 2 missing people in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating two people who are missing in separate incidents.

Jean Stuchell Leone

According to officials, Jean Stuchell Leone, 90, was last seen on Aug. 14 on the 3400 block of Heather Drive at 12:30 p.m.

Leone is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has gray hair and gray eyes.

Leone was driving a white 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Georgia tag RTD7856. Officials say she does not have any known medical conditions.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says she possibly traveled from Wrens to Lyons.

Nicholas Sebastian Crawford

Nicholas Sebastian Crawford, 43, was last seen Friday in the 2400 block of Southgate Drive.

His cellphone was found near Diamond Lakes Regional Park.

Described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, he has no known medical conditions.

How to help

Anyone with information about either person is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

