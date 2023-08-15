Submit Photos/Videos
Dad again denied bond in 2nd death of a child within 2 years

Tyrone Scott
Tyrone Scott(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was again denied for a father who was arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death.

Tyrone Scott was previously denied bond in the death of 6-month-old Samson Scott, and was again denied bond Monday after requesting the decision be reconsidered.

Samson was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Oct. 18 at Augusta University Medical Center after the parents told deputies they’d left him alone on a reclining couch in the living room, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Local pair accused of not feeding kids, living in feces-filed home

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said at the time that the death was suspicious.

Samson was the younger brother of Travis Scott, who died on Feb. 13, 2021, after the parents were accused of repeatedly turning off the ventilator of the boy who’d been born prematurely.

Just a little over two weeks before Samson died, charges were dropped against them in Travis’ death.

Scott and the mother of the boys, Salena Devine Tyler, both remain in Richmond County jail on a charge of cruelty to children in the second degree as well as a grand jury arrest warrant.

