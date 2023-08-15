Congressman Rick Allen visits Augusta, speaks on homelessness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Congressman Rick Allen was in Augusta on Tuesday for a meeting on cyber and a tour of the VA hospital.

He came to speak about homelessness and veteran’s mental health among other things.

Allen says one initiative showing results is giving people with no hope purpose.

“Folks on Government safety net programs are required to go back to work, and we find that 85 percent of those folks that return to work are off the safety net programs within two years,” said Allen.

Allen also addressed the rise in fentanyl. He says he is working with other representatives to go after cartels who he says are trafficking drugs into the United States.

