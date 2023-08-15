Commission to consider 2 new developments in south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Tuesday is expected to vote on whether more than 100 new homes could come to south Augusta.

It’s for 74 lots off Peach Orchard Road and 37 townhomes off Windsor Spring Road.

The last time a developer tried to bring 28 new homes to this area, people who live nearby got together and got the commission to shut it down.

While the current proposal off Windsor Spring is very similar to that one, and near the same location, it’s slightly down the road – and neighbors actually like this plan.

That’s because the individual home lot values will be worth more than $200,000, meaning they won’t likely bring down the value of the existing homes nearby. Last year’s plan had the homes estimated to be worth about $200,000.

While this new development is bringing in more homes by the number, neighbors believe it will be built to a higher quality.

Wilbert Barrett, president of the homeowners association for Manchester at Diamond Lake, is excited about the townhomes proposed near the entrance of Manchester.

He just wants to make sure a retention pond nearby will be able to handle the drainage from the new townhomes as well as from his neighborhood.

As long as these things are taken care of, “I have no beef with that,” he said.

Also going before the commission Tuesday is a plan for the Wedgewood subdivision, including 74 lots off Peach Orchard Road. Echols Land Surveying on behalf of Jacob Wilkerson is requesting final plat approval for the subdivision at 3810 Peach Orchard.

The commission will meet at 2 p.m. in the commission chamber at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

