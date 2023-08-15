Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County parents accused of feces-covered residence, withholding food

Alyssa Hodges, Travis Heath
Alyssa Hodges, Travis Heath(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County parents were arrested after being accused of willfully withholding food from their three children, and providing an uninhabitable feces-covered residence, according to authorities.

Authorities say Alyssa Hodges, 32, and Travis Heath, 43 were arrested on Sunday in Martinez after an affidavit stated that both Hodges and Heath provided a completely uninhabitable residence.

The residence had no running water, trash, animal feces, and urine covering all the floors, according to the authorities.

Hodges and Heath were both charged with three counts of cruelty to children, deprivation of necessary sustenance in the first degree for children under the age of 14-years-old.

