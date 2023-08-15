Busy Bakers teaches kitchen skills to those with disabilities

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Tri-Development Center’s “Busy Bakers” are teaching those with disabilities real-world skills through the kitchen.

The kitchen is like a family.

“When I walk in, it’s smiles and it’s, “Hey Ms. Alicia!,’” and that just does it for me that’s it,” said Alicia Youmans, bakery supervisor.

Youmans has led the Busy Bakers program for five years.

“It’s great training for them to prepare to go out into the real world to work. It prepares them I’d say just about for anything,” she said.

At Busy Bakers, individuals with disabilities are getting real-world experience making food.

Five days a week they’re in the kitchen making breakfast, lunch, dinner, and baked treats.

“It’s very educational, you learn from your mistakes,” said Nikole Boswell, a Busy Baker.

Lisa Oerman, a Busy Baker, said: “Love it, I wouldn’t change it for anything, I wouldn’t change it for nothing.”

For them, it’s a real job. They’re making real money and getting real experience.

It’s a useful experience for people like Boswell, who dreams of having her own bakery.

“I’m following in my grandmother’s footsteps. She used to bake and I watched her over many, many years growing up,” she said.

She discovered baking through the family. Now, she’s thrilled about getting to bake with this family.

“They’re great friends and they’re like part of my family,” said Boswell.

If anyone is interested in ordering from Busy Bakers, visit their website.

