Augusta Tech president selected for new Biden Administration advisory board

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The president of Augusta Technical College has been appointed to a new advisory board created by the Biden Administration.

This week, Dr. Jermaine Whirl and 13 others were identified for the 21St Century Energy Workforce Advisory Board.

Together, they will develop recommendations for the Department of Energy and how it can support the needs of the energy sector and more.

“Energy right now, particularly infrastructure, is a big deal for this country, especially as we’re trying to move more into electric vehicles. We’re trying to bring chip manufacturing back to the country. So, there’s a lot of applications on why we need to understand what’s happening on a national perspective and how Augusta plays a role in that,” said Whirl.

Whirl’s term will last three years through 2026.

He and his peers will meet several times a year in D.C. and virtually.

The goal is to develop training methods and models that can be replicated across the country.

The first meeting of the board will be scheduled for this fall.

