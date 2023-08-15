Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Fire receives grant to boost safety, health initiatives

Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant to assist in the safety and well-being of fire personnel.

Officials say the $867,608.28 grant will go towards two initiatives: LUCAS devices and cancer screenings for firefighters.

“The Augusta Fire Department is propelled by the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) as a vital flame of support in the blazing heart of service. This substantial grant of $867,608.28 fuels our mission, igniting the resources we need to safeguard our community’s well-being,” said Fire Chief, EMA Director Antonio Burden.

MORE | Commission to consider 2 new developments in south Augusta

The department will equip front-line vehicles with LUCAS devices, which provide automatic chest compressions during emergencies. Officials say this will enhance the ability to deliver life-saving interventions.

The goal of the screenings is to detect and prevent health issues early.

“With gratitude and determination, we fan these flames of assistance, illuminating our path toward enhanced readiness and resilience. In partnership with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, we forge an unbreakable bond, ensuring that our commitment to safeguarding lives and property burns brighter than ever,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Elizabeth Thompson and Andrew Dawson
Suspect gets not-guilty verdict in Augusta 82-year-old’s killing
Cody Wooten
Suspect in slaying case discovered dead in Windsor
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
Scott Hooker
Plea deal reached in Scott Hooker sexual assault case
Central EMS
Ambulance service responds to anonymous complaints

Latest News

You can hunt for squirrels through Feb. 29 in Georgia.
What you need to know about squirrel-hunting season across Georgia
Busy Bakers
Busy Bakers teaches kitchen skills to those with disabilities
FILE - This Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, appears to show...
Georgia election indictment highlights wider attempts to illegally access voting equipment
Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended