Augusta Fire receives grant to boost safety, health initiatives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant to assist in the safety and well-being of fire personnel.

Officials say the $867,608.28 grant will go towards two initiatives: LUCAS devices and cancer screenings for firefighters.

“The Augusta Fire Department is propelled by the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) as a vital flame of support in the blazing heart of service. This substantial grant of $867,608.28 fuels our mission, igniting the resources we need to safeguard our community’s well-being,” said Fire Chief, EMA Director Antonio Burden.

The department will equip front-line vehicles with LUCAS devices, which provide automatic chest compressions during emergencies. Officials say this will enhance the ability to deliver life-saving interventions.

The goal of the screenings is to detect and prevent health issues early.

“With gratitude and determination, we fan these flames of assistance, illuminating our path toward enhanced readiness and resilience. In partnership with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, we forge an unbreakable bond, ensuring that our commitment to safeguarding lives and property burns brighter than ever,” he said.

