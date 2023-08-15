Deputy coroner stole meds from the dead in Aiken County, authorities believe

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County deputy coroner resigned after being accused of pilfering prescriptions from the dead, according to authorities.

Coroner Darryl Ables says Alton Smith is accused of mishandling of prescription medications collected as evidence at death scenes. After the allegations emerged, Smith was immediately placed on administrative leave and is now being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to Ables.

Smith resigned from his position shortly afterward, according to Ables.

A report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office shows that on June 10, a deputy arrived at a home on Griffin Avenue to secure evidence for SLED.

Several pill bottles and pill containers were removed from various places inside the residence, according to authorities.

After securing the prescription medications from the residence, multiple prescription pill bottles and several clear plastic pouches containing prescription pills were found in a backyard shed.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened in the CSRA. Former Richmond County Coroner Grover Tuten was convicted a few years ago of stealing from the dead .

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.