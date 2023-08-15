Aiken City Council District 8 special election primaries today

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voting for the Aiken City Council District 8 special election primaries will be held on Tuesday.

Four candidates want to fill the District 8 seat after Willar Hightower Jr. resigned in May, after 36 years of service.

The field features two Democratic candidates - Brian Parks and P.K. Hightower, Willar’s wife.

And, there are two Republican candidates - James Hankinson and Michael Rosovich.

Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., to find your polling location or to register to vote go to the government website.

The Democratic and Republican primary winners will go head to head in the special election on Oct. 17.

Voters must bring one of five forms of identification to their polling places:

S.C. driver’s license

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles identification card

S.C voter registration card with photo

U.S. passport or a federal military identification card

The Mayoral early voting is from Wednesday to Friday.

