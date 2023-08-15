Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

30th annual Border Bash set to return to SRP Park

By Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - College football season is almost here, and tickets are now available for the 30th anniversary of Border Bash at SRP Park.

The Border Bash Foundation will hold the event on September 15, the night before the Bulldogs and Gamecocks go head-to-head between the hedges.

SRP Park and the Border Bash Foundation partnered to kick off the rivalry weekend. Gates open at 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be continuing the partnership with the Border Bash Foundation here at SRP Park,” said Augusta GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. “College sports are so important to the CSRA community, and the rivalry between USC and UGA is an integral part of the sports world here in Augusta. We look forward to seeing you in red and white or garnet and black at SRP Park.”

MORE | Busy Bakers teaches kitchen skills to those with disabilities

General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Kids 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Military and students will receive $15 admission at the gate with proper ID.

VIP tickets include food, drinks, and access to the covered VIP area. VIP tickets are available for $100 in advance and $125 at the gate while supplies last for those 21 and over.

VIP tickets for those under 21 will be available for $25 and children three and under will receive free VIP admission with a VIP adult.

MORE | Arts in the Heart festival is ready to return to Augusta

Georgia and South Carolina cheerleaders and mascots will perform and meet the attendees.

You can enjoy live music from the Mike Veal Band and The Mason Jars and visit the vendors and concessions throughout the park.

Parking in Riverside Village for Border Bash will be $5. Parking can be pre-purchased online when purchasing tickets HERE, or at the SRP Park Box Office.

Visit HERE or HERE to purchase admission tickets.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Elizabeth Thompson and Andrew Dawson
Suspect gets not-guilty verdict in Augusta 82-year-old’s killing
Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended
Cody Wooten
Suspect in slaying case discovered dead in Windsor
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
Scott Hooker
Plea deal reached in Scott Hooker sexual assault case

Latest News

Busy Bakers teaches kitchen skills to those with disabilities
What the Tech: Facebook trick to see more posts from friends
The First Alert Weather team is issuing a FIRST ALERT today for a heat advisory in effect...
Riley's 5pm Forecast
Augusta University Health
FINDING SOLUTIONS: New clinic combines specialties to lower maternal mortality rates in Augusta