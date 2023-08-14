Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: How Taste app can help you find a movie to watch

The app Taste eliminates the need to do that and suggests movies and shows you’ll probably enjoy by matching you with people with the same taste in movies as you.(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - How often do you spend more time looking for something to watch on Netflix than you spend watching something?

The problem with subscribing to a lot of streaming services, is you have to exit one to browse another.

The app Taste eliminates the need to do that and suggests movies and shows you’ll probably enjoy by matching you with people with the same taste in movies as you.

Taste looks like a movie version of Tinder. You swipe right for something you want to watch and left for something less attractive.

But rather than showing you everything everywhere, Taste shows you only movies and shows available on the services you subscribe to.

That’s helpful enough, and other apps do this. Taste offers suggestions of what you might like.

The suggestions are not based on reviews from just anyone but reviews from other users with the same taste in movies as you.

When you first open the app, you’re asked to choose some of your favorite films and genre.

As you browse through the list of movies you’re asked to rate them as “awful”, “meh”, “good”, or “amazing”. After you rate 20 or so movies this way, Taste has enough of a profile to start suggesting other movies and shows you’ll probably like, based on the likes of other users who match your taste in movies.

If you give “No Country for Old Men”, “La La Land” and “The Hurt Locker” as amazing, you’ll be matched with other users who like those movies as well.

Movies they’ve reviewed and rated as good or awesome will show up on your list of suggestions.

You’ll be shown an endless string of movies that you can swipe right for love, and left for “not interested”.

That information is also included in the algorithm that helps suggest movies you might like. Similar to dating apps, Taste shows a percentage of how each movie matches your taste. The more you engage with the app, the better it is at suggesting movies you’ll likely enjoy.

The app is easy to navigate and suggestions are pretty spot-on. The only downside is it requires your name, and phone number and asks for your birthdate, which we suggest you lie about for security’s sake).

It is a free app for iPhones and Android devices, and it’s pretty good at suggesting something you’ll like.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

