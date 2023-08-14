Trump slams former Ga. Lt. Gov. ahead of anticipated indictment in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump took to social media on Monday slamming Geoff Duncan, the former Georgia lieutenant governor, ahead of the anticipated indictment the nation’s 45th president could be facing in Fulton County.

Duncan, who decided in 2022 not to seek re-election as the Peach State’s lieutenant governor, was subpoenaed by the Fulton County grand jury investigating Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.

On Saturday, Duncan said on social media that he was asked to appear before a Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday.

I can confirm that I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election.



Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness. https://t.co/3j73O1kLNj — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) August 12, 2023

On his Truth Social account, Trump said Duncan shouldn’t testify.

“I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Trump’s possible involvement in overturning Georgia’s 2020 election since a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During the call, Trump suggested the state’s top elections official could help him “find 11,780 votes,” just enough needed to beat Joe Biden in Georgia’s presidential election.

Willis has previously said she is planning to make a “historical decision” about her investigation into the former president.

